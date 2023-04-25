Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.3 %

About Vodafone Group Public

VOD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,587. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

