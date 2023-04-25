Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $98,000 Stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CEE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.