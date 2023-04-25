Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $216,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.29 and a 200-day moving average of $225.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

