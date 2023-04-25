Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. 10,780,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,357,414. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

