Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. O-I Glass accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of O-I Glass worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $70,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after buying an additional 545,899 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after buying an additional 1,616,942 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. 300,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

