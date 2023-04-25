Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $45.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

