Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 391 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. 2,434,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.