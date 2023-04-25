Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.24. 209,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.24. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

