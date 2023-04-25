Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services comprises about 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,084,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock worth $5,220,976. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.