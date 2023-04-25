Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,026 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Heartland Financial USA worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 35.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $334,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

HTLF opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

