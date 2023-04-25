Metawar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.83 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. One Metawar token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $50.46 million and approximately $6.83 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00020697 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

