MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $27.36

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $27.36 or 0.00097172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $121.77 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,142.10 or 0.99942869 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.33055421 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,797,281.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.