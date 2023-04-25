MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 2.4% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $292.29 and last traded at $292.21. 328,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 734,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The company had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.