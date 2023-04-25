ML & R Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,661 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,812,000 after purchasing an additional 445,562 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,968,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,737,000 after purchasing an additional 464,408 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,696,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

