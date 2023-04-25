ML & R Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 195.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.2% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.42 and its 200-day moving average is $396.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $311.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

