MOBLAND Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $92,662.12 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MOBLAND alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.57 or 0.00337181 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.