Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

MRNA stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.90. 3,246,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,027. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.58.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,337 shares of company stock worth $78,775,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

