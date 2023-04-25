Moonbeam Achieves Market Cap of $224.11 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $224.11 million and $3.96 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00062691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 624,704,286 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

