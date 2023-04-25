Morgan Stanley Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $26.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

