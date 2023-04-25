Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.97

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 1898374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Morphic Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.

Insider Activity

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,222 shares in the company, valued at $91,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,329,400 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Morphic by 4,483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 57,877 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 360,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Stories

