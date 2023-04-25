MovieBloc Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.29 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $51.29 million and $12.87 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001253 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00341472 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.
About MovieBloc
MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,885,372,888 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
