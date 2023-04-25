MVL Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120.00 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, MVL has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $120.00 million and $340.78 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MVL

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

