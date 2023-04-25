MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) Head to Head Comparison

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -0.99% 7.83% 5.54% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.55, suggesting that its share price is 455% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 4 4 0 2.50 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 101.31%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Onion Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 0.58 -$8.90 million ($0.09) -59.33 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Onion Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.