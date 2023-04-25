N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 5,110,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 697% from the average session volume of 641,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £4.91 million, a PE ratio of -210.00 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 27.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

