NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

