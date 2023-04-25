NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.92 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00006939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $63.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00062284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001268 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,146,754 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 893,146,754 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.8562302 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $64,645,298.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

