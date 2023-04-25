Neblio (NEBL) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $458,586.87 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,635,757 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars.

