Neil Gagnon Purchases 12,174 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 12,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,206.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Neil Gagnon bought 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $44,654.47.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Gagnon bought 100 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Neil Gagnon purchased 1,153 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,512.25.

On Monday, March 27th, Neil Gagnon purchased 2,372 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $19,213.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Neil Gagnon purchased 1,108 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $9,085.60.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Neil Gagnon purchased 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $161,721.96.

On Monday, March 20th, Neil Gagnon bought 17,865 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25.

On Thursday, March 16th, Neil Gagnon bought 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,352.20.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon bought 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $75,376.34.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 58,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.97. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SecureWorks by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCWX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

