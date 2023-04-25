NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) were down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 328,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,116,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 206.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading

