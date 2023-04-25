NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.65%.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.