Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.10

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

LON:NFG opened at GBX 766 ($9.57) on Tuesday. Next 15 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 684 ($8.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 804 ($10.04).

