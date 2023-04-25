NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.55.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

