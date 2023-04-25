Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.74.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.0329 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

