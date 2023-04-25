Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.60.

TSE NPI opened at C$33.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$47.13.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.2988063 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

