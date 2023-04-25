Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

