Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

