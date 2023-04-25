Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Birch Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 7.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.23. The stock had a trading volume of 276,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average is $134.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $385.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

