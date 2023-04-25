O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. O-I Glass also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 1,251,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

