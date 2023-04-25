O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. O-I Glass also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.
O-I Glass Stock Performance
Shares of OI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 1,251,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
