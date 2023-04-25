O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,420. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after buying an additional 101,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in O-I Glass by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.