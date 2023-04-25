Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 12,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

