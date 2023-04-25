Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.70 and a 1-year high of $227.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

