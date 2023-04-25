Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 13,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after buying an additional 1,358,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in eBay by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 1,128,532 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

