Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

MCD opened at $291.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $296.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.92.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

