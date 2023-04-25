Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.