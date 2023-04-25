Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

