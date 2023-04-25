Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Denny’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DENN opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $617.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Articles

