Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 17,000 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.23.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

