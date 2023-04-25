Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

