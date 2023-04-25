Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

