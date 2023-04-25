OP Bancorp (OPBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 31.48%. On average, analysts expect OP Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.55. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi acquired 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $57,587.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,768 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,033.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Choi bought 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $57,587.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,033.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Soo Hun Jung bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,724.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,155 shares of company stock valued at $643,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 30.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 61.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

