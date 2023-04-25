OpenBlox Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $138,878.03 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $138,878.03 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

